Video Message

About Us
The Catholic Diocese of Wichita was erected in 1887 from the Diocese of Leavenworth. The document establishing the Wichita diocese was issued by Pope Leo XIII. At that time there were 16 priests in charge of churches, and 23 churches attended as missions and nine parochial schools.
Excellence in our Catholic Schools
As the second largest school system in Sedgwick County and the ninth largest in Kansas, the 39 Catholic schools of the Diocese of Wichita serve nearly 11,000 students in both urban and rural areas. What distinguishes Catholic schools is our mission to form disciples of Jesus Christ. This formation is fostered daily by teachers, prayer, worship, infusion of religious values into curriculum and activities, and apostolic service.
Training and Formation, Resources, Events and Retreats...
The mission of the Office of Faith Formation is to provide resources, training, policy guidance and oversight for catechetical, missionary and youth ministries for children, youth and young adults ages preschool through college in parishes and institutions throughout the diocese in a non-school setting.
Responding to Christ’s call to feed the hungry.
The Lord’s Diner, an office of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, provides a meal seven days a week, 365 days a year. The mission is achieved in a spirit of compassion and respect through cooperative efforts with people of all faiths, businesses and organizations in the community by gifts of time, talent and treasure.