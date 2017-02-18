Video Message

  • Welcome to the Catholic Diocese of Wichita
    Welcome to the Catholic Diocese of Wichita Today the Wichita diocese covers 20,021 square miles in the southeast corner of the state. It is home to 114,195 Catholics in 90 parishes.
The Catholic Diocese of Wichita's YouTube channel provides video messages on a variety of Catholic issues. View the current video or visit our YouTube page to view hundreds of archived video messages.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita was erected in 1887 from the Diocese of Leavenworth. The document establishing the Wichita diocese was issued by Pope Leo XIII. At that time there were 16 priests in charge of churches, and 23 churches attended as missions and nine parochial schools.

As the second largest school system in Sedgwick County and the ninth largest in Kansas, the 39 Catholic schools of the Diocese of Wichita serve nearly 11,000 students in both urban and rural areas. What distinguishes Catholic schools is our mission to form disciples of Jesus Christ. This formation is fostered daily by teachers, prayer, worship, infusion of religious values into curriculum and activities, and apostolic service.

The mission of the Office of Faith Formation is to provide resources, training, policy guidance and oversight for catechetical, missionary and youth ministries for children, youth and young adults ages preschool through college in parishes and institutions throughout the diocese in a non-school setting.

The Lord’s Diner, an office of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, provides a meal seven days a week, 365 days a year. The mission is achieved in a spirit of compassion and respect through cooperative efforts with people of all faiths, businesses and organizations in the community by gifts of time, talent and treasure.

Pray with Bishop Kemme

THE MEMORARE
Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary,
that never was it known
that anyone who fled to thy protection,
implored thy help, or sought
thine intercession was left unaided.

Inspired by
this confidence, I fly unto thee,
O Virgin of virgins, my mother;
to thee do I come, before thee I stand,
sinful and sorrowful.
O Mother of the Word Incarnate,
despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy
hear and answer me.

Amen.

 