Recent News

One of the important responsibilities I have as a bishop is to administer the Sacrament of Confirmation for the baptized. In paragraph 1285, the Catechism of the Catholic Church states, “Baptism, the Eucharist and the sacrament of Confirmation together constitute the ‘sacraments of Christian initiation,’ whose unity must be safeguarded. It must be explained to the faithful that the reception of the sacrament of Confirmation is necessary for the completion of baptismal grace.”
Bishop Kemme writes about lowering age of Confirmation
