Joe Ramirez visited the Diocese of Wichita to visit sites related to Father Emil Kapaun and to speak about the priest who baptized him in South Korea. (Advance photo)

Vet who spent time in POW camp with Father Kapaun visits diocese

A statue outside of St. John Nepomucene Church in Pilsen depicting Father Emil Kapaun assisting a wounded soldier was inspired by a story about the parish’s favorite son whose heroism during the Korean War lifted the spirits of his men, saved the lives of many, but ultimately led to his death – and to his consideration for canonization by the Vatican.
The statue is a reminder that after Father Kapaun and many of his fellow soldiers were captured, he encountered a struggling wounded soldier and began carrying him while he and other prisoners of war were being marched to a North Korean prisoner of war camp.
The story continues, though. Another soldier, a man baptized by Father Kapaun soon after the soldier’s arrival to South Korea, took over carrying that wounded soldier when Father Kapaun tired.
That Army private, 87-year-old Joe Ramirez – now a retired master sergeant – traveled to the Diocese of Wichita last week to visit Father Kapaun’s hometown and to share stories about the priest who was always a saint to the men in the POW camp.
Continue reading

Holy Name, Coffeyville, celebrates Saint Patrick’s Day

Parishioners of Holy Name Church, Coffeyville, and the local – and not so local – community enjoyed an evening of good food, fellowship, and fun at the Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner March 16 hosted by the Holy Name Altar Society.
Continue reading

  • 60 years a priest and scholar
    60 years a priest and scholar Msgr. Carr passes away
  • 70 hours a week
    70 hours a week Adoration chapel blessed
  • Leo XIII and Wichita
    Leo XIII and Wichita Updates for website and newspaper

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up