Recent News

Joe Ramirez visited the Diocese of Wichita to visit sites related to Father Emil Kapaun and to speak about the priest who baptized him in South Korea. (Advance photo)

A statue outside of St. John Nepomucene Church in Pilsen depicting Father Emil Kapaun assisting a wounded soldier was inspired by a story about the parish’s favorite son whose heroism during the Korean War lifted the spirits of his men, saved the lives of many, but ultimately led to his death – and to his consideration for canonization by the Vatican.

The statue is a reminder that after Father Kapaun and many of his fellow soldiers were captured, he encountered a struggling wounded soldier and began carrying him while he and other prisoners of war were being marched to a North Korean prisoner of war camp.

The story continues, though. Another soldier, a man baptized by Father Kapaun soon after the soldier’s arrival to South Korea, took over carrying that wounded soldier when Father Kapaun tired.

That Army private, 87-year-old Joe Ramirez – now a retired master sergeant – traveled to the Diocese of Wichita last week to visit Father Kapaun’s hometown and to share stories about the priest who was always a saint to the men in the POW camp.

