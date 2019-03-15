Recent News

In an era where masculinity is sometimes denigrated, the Catholic Men’s Conference is pushing against that criticism in an attempt to motivate men to embrace their God-given gift of masculinity.

“Man Fully Alive,” is the theme for this year’s conference Saturday, March 30. Bishop Kemme will open the event with Mass.

Scott Carter, coordinator of the Father Kapaun Guild for the Diocese of Wichita, said he is excited about the two speakers: Hector Molina and Father Dwight Longenecker.

