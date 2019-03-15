Recent News

Ready to fill the pews — The newly renovated St. Joseph Church in Andale will be blessed Monday, March 18, at Mass celebrated by Bishop Carl A. Kemme. Father Daryl Befort and his parishioners have been celebrating Mass in the parish hall after lightning struck the church Sunday, June 24.

St. Joseph Parish, Andale, eager to worship in ‘new’ church

The spiritual cross that resulted from a lightning strike last June will be lifted this Lent when parishioners of St. Joseph Parish in Andale rededicate their renovated church.
Last summer’s disaster has become a Lenten blessing. “It’s a 1912 structure with a 2019 infrastructure,” Pastor Fr. Daryl Befort said last week about the church.
St. Joseph Church will be rededicated at a 6 p.m. Mass Monday, March 18, after many months of inconvenience and many challenges for the pastor and the parish.
‘Man Fully Alive’ men’s conference March 30 at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

In an era where masculinity is sometimes denigrated, the Catholic Men’s Conference is pushing against that criticism in an attempt to motivate men to embrace their God-given gift of masculinity.
“Man Fully Alive,” is the theme for this year’s conference Saturday, March 30. Bishop Kemme will open the event with Mass.
Scott Carter, coordinator of the Father Kapaun Guild for the Diocese of Wichita, said he is excited about the two speakers: Hector Molina and Father Dwight Longenecker.
