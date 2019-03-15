Recent News

Spiritual Life Center news, March 15, 2019
The spiritual cross that resulted from a lightning strike last June will be lifted this Lent when parishioners of St. Joseph Parish in Andale rededicate their renovated church.
Last summer’s disaster has become a Lenten blessing. “It’s a 1912 structure with a 2019 infrastructure,” Pastor Fr. Daryl Befort said last week about the church.
St. Joseph Church will be rededicated at a 6 p.m. Mass Monday, March 18, after many months of inconvenience and many challenges for the pastor and the parish.
