Recent News

The spiritual cross that resulted from a lightning strike last June will be lifted this Lent when parishioners of St. Joseph Parish in Andale rededicate their renovated church.

Last summer’s disaster has become a Lenten blessing. “It’s a 1912 structure with a 2019 infrastructure,” Pastor Fr. Daryl Befort said last week about the church.

St. Joseph Church will be rededicated at a 6 p.m. Mass Monday, March 18, after many months of inconvenience and many challenges for the pastor and the parish.

