Recent News

Ash Wednesday is March 6. It is not a holy day of obligation but it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting, and repentance. (Advance file photo)

Ash Wednesday is near; prepare for Easter

In the Table of Liturgical Days, which ranks the different liturgical celebrations and seasons, Ash Wednesday ties for second in ranking — along with Christmas, Epiphany, Ascension, Pentecost, Sundays of Advent, Lent and Easter, and a few others. But Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation, though it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting and repentance.
Men’s conference March 30 at KMC

In an era where masculinity is sometimes denigrated, the Catholic Men’s Conference is pushing against that criticism in an attempt to motivate men to embrace their God-given gift of masculinity.
“Man Fully Alive,” is the theme for this year’s conference Saturday, March 30. Bishop Kemme will open the event with Mass.
