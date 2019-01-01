Recent News

Unanswered questions are dominating the 2019 Kansas legislative session. Conflicting approaches between the governor and the legislature for solutions to the state’s challenges are creating a sobering political reality. Can you say gridlock?
Questions and opportunity in state government – a plea to Kansas Catholics
