Recent News

Ash Wednesday is March 6. It is not a holy day of obligation but it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting, and repentance. (Advance file photo)

Ash Wednesday is near; prepare for Easter

In the Table of Liturgical Days, which ranks the different liturgical celebrations and seasons, Ash Wednesday ties for second in ranking — along with Christmas, Epiphany, Ascension, Pentecost, Sundays of Advent, Lent and Easter, and a few others. But Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation, though it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting and repentance.
Bishop Kemme shocked, dismayed by pro-abortion legislation

It is abundantly clear that both New York and Virginia have governors with extreme views on the issue of abortion. Recently, as you no doubt know, the State of New York passed one of the most extreme pro-abortion laws of the nation which among other things legalized abortion up to seconds before birth. The legislature for the State of Virginia introduced similar legislation. In commenting on this bill, the scandal-embroiled Governor Ralph Northam sent shock waves through civilized society when he expressed support of legally killing a baby – even after birth, if in the discussions between the doctors and the mother that would be desired. Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, a Catholic, enthusiastically signed the New York bill at a ceremony in which its proponents cheered in jubilation.
Friends, I hope you are as shocked and dismayed as I am to learn of these things.
  • The gentle way
    The gentle way Martial arts and education
  • Safe havens
    Safe havens Protecting childen
  • Pilgrimage to India
    Pilgrimage to India Bishop thanks religious communities

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

