Recent News

It is abundantly clear that both New York and Virginia have governors with extreme views on the issue of abortion. Recently, as you no doubt know, the State of New York passed one of the most extreme pro-abortion laws of the nation which among other things legalized abortion up to seconds before birth. The legislature for the State of Virginia introduced similar legislation. In commenting on this bill, the scandal-embroiled Governor Ralph Northam sent shock waves through civilized society when he expressed support of legally killing a baby – even after birth, if in the discussions between the doctors and the mother that would be desired. Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, a Catholic, enthusiastically signed the New York bill at a ceremony in which its proponents cheered in jubilation.

Friends, I hope you are as shocked and dismayed as I am to learn of these things.

Continue reading