Recent News

Ash Wednesday is March 6. It is not a holy day of obligation but it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting, and repentance. (Advance file photo)

Ash Wednesday is near; prepare for Easter

In the Table of Liturgical Days, which ranks the different liturgical celebrations and seasons, Ash Wednesday ties for second in ranking — along with Christmas, Epiphany, Ascension, Pentecost, Sundays of Advent, Lent and Easter, and a few others. But Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation, though it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting and repentance.
Steinkes’ estate to finance much of the House of Formation expansion

The expansion of the St. Joseph House of Formation is largely the result of a significant gift to the Diocese of Wichita by Sylvester “Bus” and Ruth Steinke, who throughout their lifetimes were generous benefactors of Catholic Charities, the Guadalupe Clinic, The Lord’s Diner, and the Education of Seminarians Fund, in addition to the Wichita parishes they belonged to.
