Recent News

The expansion of the St. Joseph House of Formation is largely the result of a significant gift to the Diocese of Wichita by Sylvester “Bus” and Ruth Steinke, who throughout their lifetimes were generous benefactors of Catholic Charities, the Guadalupe Clinic, The Lord’s Diner, and the Education of Seminarians Fund, in addition to the Wichita parishes they belonged to.
Steinkes’ estate to finance much of the House of Formation expansion
