Recent News

The Most Rev. Ronald M. Gilmore, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Dodge City, and Jacqueline Loh of Vancouver, Canada, will lead a retreat Tuesday through Thursday, April 2-4, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Wichita.

Jacqueline Loh, founder of Grace that Reigns Society, an international retreat ministry, said the retreat will be entitled: When Monday Comes: Renew Yourselves.

Loh said the retreat will address the culture’s loss of a sense of wonder.

Continue reading