Recent News

Ash Wednesday is March 6. It is not a holy day of obligation but it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting, and repentance. (Advance file photo)

Ash Wednesday is near; prepare for Easter

In the Table of Liturgical Days, which ranks the different liturgical celebrations and seasons, Ash Wednesday ties for second in ranking — along with Christmas, Epiphany, Ascension, Pentecost, Sundays of Advent, Lent and Easter, and a few others. But Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation, though it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting and repentance.
Bishop Gilmore part of Lenten retreat at SEAS on April 2-4

The Most Rev. Ronald M. Gilmore, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Dodge City, and Jacqueline Loh of Vancouver, Canada, will lead a retreat Tuesday through Thursday, April 2-4, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Wichita.
Jacqueline Loh, founder of Grace that Reigns Society, an international retreat ministry, said the retreat will be entitled: When Monday Comes: Renew Yourselves.
Loh said the retreat will address the culture’s loss of a sense of wonder.
