Recent News

Ash Wednesday is March 6. It is not a holy day of obligation but it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting, and repentance. (Advance file photo)

Ash Wednesday is near; prepare for Easter

In the Table of Liturgical Days, which ranks the different liturgical celebrations and seasons, Ash Wednesday ties for second in ranking — along with Christmas, Epiphany, Ascension, Pentecost, Sundays of Advent, Lent and Easter, and a few others. But Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation, though it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting and repentance.
Like the footprints on the moon, one couple will leave an imprint for generations

Even though astronauts last took steps on the moon in 1972, the imprint from each of their steps remains today on the lunar soil. What a tremendous legacy! Those footprints will stand as a reminder of an accomplishment for generations to come.
What would you do if you had the power to do something remarkable today while making an impact that would last forever, impacting others, who in turn impact yet more people – the kind of impact that takes little time and costs you nothing?
