Recent News

Five years ago I began organizing The Friends of the Poor Walk for the cathedral’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul fundraiser. I wanted to reach out to our Hispanic parishioners.
Cathedral has always appeared to have two different communities, the English speaking and the Spanish speaking.
Cathedral parishioner reaches out to Spanish-speaking community
