Recent News

Ash Wednesday is March 6. It is not a holy day of obligation but it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting, and repentance. (Advance file photo)

Ash Wednesday is near; prepare for Easter

In the Table of Liturgical Days, which ranks the different liturgical celebrations and seasons, Ash Wednesday ties for second in ranking — along with Christmas, Epiphany, Ascension, Pentecost, Sundays of Advent, Lent and Easter, and a few others. But Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation, though it is a day of prayer, abstinence, fasting and repentance.
Steinfels: Grand jury report needed thorough review, which no one had done

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Upon first hearing in August of the findings of a Pennsylvania grand jury about how Catholic clergy abused children and young people, veteran journalist Peter Steinfels was, like a lot other people — shocked and appalled.
Soon, Steinfels told Catholic News Service, he wanted to learn more about the grand jurors’ conclusion that the claims of “all” the victims were systematically brushed aside and covered up by church officials.
A former religion reporter at The New York Times and former editor of Commonweal magazine, Steinfels had little disagreement with most of the documentation on the abuse allegations.
Still, questions persisted in his mind.
