Recent News

Each day the sisters rise very early in the morning to pray Lauds, the first hour of the Divine Office. This is followed by work, rest, recreation, study, meals, and community living. Daily Mass is the focal point of the day. The Divine Office is prayed in its entirety at specific times of the day. The sisters see everything as a chance to please our Lord and show charity to one another.

Like so many of our wonderful cloistered orders here in this country, the Carmelite sisters offer up many prayers for the intentions of those in the Diocese of Wichita. Mass is usually celebrated at 7 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All are welcome.

