Recent News

This year’s Christmas Eve Mass was live-streamed from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. (Advance photos)

Offering God our best

Just as the first Christmas story involved livestock surrounding the newborn Son of God, one of Bishop Carl A. Kemme’s most memorable Christmas stories also involves a farm animal – a chicken.
Bishop Kemme told those attending the Christmas Eve Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception that about 10 years ago he visited Haiti, which he described as “unquestionably” the poorest country in the western hemisphere.
“The poverty you experienced there is gripping, revolting, and mind-boggling. So many people live in abject poverty. That is one aspect of Haiti,” he said.
Sr. Rose Helen Burger dies Dec. 22 in Wichita

Sister Rose Helen received her elementary education at St. Thomas the Apostle School and the first three years of her secondary education at Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas.
In 1946 she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in Wichita where she finished high school. After taking a Normal Training course, she received an Elementary Teacher Certificate in June of 1947.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from St. Mary of the Plains College in 1959 and a master’s in education from Notre Dame University in 1965 while continuing to teach for a total of 42 years.
