Recent News

Sister Rose Helen received her elementary education at St. Thomas the Apostle School and the first three years of her secondary education at Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas.
In 1946 she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in Wichita where she finished high school. After taking a Normal Training course, she received an Elementary Teacher Certificate in June of 1947.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from St. Mary of the Plains College in 1959 and a master’s in education from Notre Dame University in 1965 while continuing to teach for a total of 42 years.
Sr. Rose Helen Burger dies Dec. 22 in Wichita
