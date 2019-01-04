Recent News

This year’s Christmas Eve Mass was live-streamed from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. (Advance photos)

Just as the first Christmas story involved livestock surrounding the newborn Son of God, one of Bishop Carl A. Kemme’s most memorable Christmas stories also involves a farm animal – a chicken.

Bishop Kemme told those attending the Christmas Eve Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception that about 10 years ago he visited Haiti, which he described as “unquestionably” the poorest country in the western hemisphere.

“The poverty you experienced there is gripping, revolting, and mind-boggling. So many people live in abject poverty. That is one aspect of Haiti,” he said.

