Recent News

In the book of the prophet Isaiah (9:2), we will hear at the Christmas night Mass these words, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light. Upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom, a light has shone.” The ancient Israelites walked for centuries in darkness and gloom awaiting the Messiah, a Savior, and the Light of the World. In the fullness of time, the Messiah, our Savior and the Light who conquers all darkness and sin, entered human history in the birth of Jesus at Bethlehem.

