Recent News

Chuck Weber says being executive director of the Kansas Catholic Conference is a little like the person who breaks up your holiday party because he wants to talk about politics and religion.
“These areas often produce awkward discussions. Taken up together, they can clear your house of guests in a matter of minutes,” he said with a laugh.
Mixing Kansas politics, religion
