Recent News

Father Drew Hoffman points to the window of the Immaculate Conception just before blessing a reproduction in wood of the window Friday, Dec. 7, on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. The reproduction hangs in the gathering space near the Cathedral offices. (Advance photo)

Marian art blessed at the Cathedral

Those who visit the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita for the first time often crane their necks to study the paintings or windows high above them.
Chet Hockman, a member of St. Anne Parish in Wichita, just made it easier for anyone interested in the circular window above the west transept of the cathedral, an image honoring Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception.
Bishop invites the faithful to join him in consecration to Immaculate Conception

Bishop Carl A. Kemme is asking the faithful to join him and the priests of the diocese to consecrate the Diocese of Wichita to the Immaculate Conception on New Year’s Day.
Bishop Kemme will make the formal consecration at the 10 a.m. Mass Tuesday, Jan. 1, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
