Recent News

Bishop Carl A. Kemme is asking the faithful to join him and the priests of the diocese to consecrate the Diocese of Wichita to the Immaculate Conception on New Year’s Day.
Bishop Kemme will make the formal consecration at the 10 a.m. Mass Tuesday, Jan. 1, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Bishop invites the faithful to join him in consecration to Immaculate Conception
