Recent News

Father Drew Hoffman points to the window of the Immaculate Conception just before blessing a reproduction in wood of the window Friday, Dec. 7, on the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. The reproduction hangs in the gathering space near the Cathedral offices. (Advance photo)

Marian art blessed at the Cathedral

Those who visit the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita for the first time often crane their necks to study the paintings or windows high above them.
Chet Hockman, a member of St. Anne Parish in Wichita, just made it easier for anyone interested in the circular window above the west transept of the cathedral, an image honoring Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception.
Archivist writes book about Catholic names in Kansas

Juan de Ulibarri left a trail of Catholicism during his expedition through the Great Plains in 1706, a trail Tim Wenzl decided to investigate over 300 years later.
Wenzl, archivist emeritus of the Diocese of Dodge City and the former editor of the diocesan newspaper, said his investigation, which ultimately led to his just-published book, began after he became intrigued by the Catholic names in Western Kansas.
“After learning that Windthorst in Ford County was named for Ludwig von Windthorst, a champion of the Catholic faith who fought against the Church’s suppression by Germany’s Iron Chancellor, Otto von Bismark, I was hooked."
