Recent News

Juan de Ulibarri left a trail of Catholicism during his expedition through the Great Plains in 1706, a trail Tim Wenzl decided to investigate over 300 years later.

Wenzl, archivist emeritus of the Diocese of Dodge City and the former editor of the diocesan newspaper, said his investigation, which ultimately led to his just-published book, began after he became intrigued by the Catholic names in Western Kansas.

“After learning that Windthorst in Ford County was named for Ludwig von Windthorst, a champion of the Catholic faith who fought against the Church’s suppression by Germany’s Iron Chancellor, Otto von Bismark, I was hooked."

Continue reading