Recent News

A young woman religious from the Sisters of St. Joseph in Wichita was teaching at Blessed Sacrament School when she heard a plea from Bishop Mark K. Carroll for someone to be trained in special education. It was 1960. This young Sister had a special love in her heart for people and children with special needs.

Fulfilling the charism of the religious community in which she was professed – love of “Dear Neighbor” – she right away responded to the bishop’s plea. This inspired the foundation of what is now Holy Family Special Needs apostolate in the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.

