Recent News

A young woman religious from the Sisters of St. Joseph in Wichita was teaching at Blessed Sacrament School when she heard a plea from Bishop Mark K. Carroll for someone to be trained in special education. It was 1960. This young Sister had a special love in her heart for people and children with special needs.
Fulfilling the charism of the religious community in which she was professed – love of “Dear Neighbor” – she right away responded to the bishop’s plea. This inspired the foundation of what is now Holy Family Special Needs apostolate in the Catholic Diocese of Wichita.
The late Sister Veronice had strong ties to Ministry with Persons with Disabilities
