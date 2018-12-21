Recent News

Those who visit the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita for the first time often crane their necks to study the paintings or windows high above them.
Chet Hockman, a member of St. Anne Parish in Wichita, just made it easier for anyone interested in the circular window above the west transept of the cathedral, an image honoring Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception.
Continue reading
In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.