Recent News

Every year we celebrate the holy season of Advent. Every year I look forward with great anticipation to sit around the table at home with my kids to do our Advent prayers, the Jesse tree, and sing the special songs. It has become one of my favorite times of the year. And so it happened again this year, everyone vying for a turn to light our Advent candles to start prayer and a turn to blow them out after the final prayer. Each night we pray beautiful prayers of longing and waiting, and sing the songs of hope and promise.

