Recent News

On the Feast of the Incarnation we celebrate Almighty God’s decision to become man by assuming the body of a human being. The Heavenly Father announced to Mary that she was chosen to be the Mother of God’s only Begotten Son. Mary had been Immaculately conceived in her mother womb, and was made ready from her conception for this supreme moment in the History of the world.
The theology of Christmas begins in love
