Recent News

Jim Sheldon has served the Diocese of Wichita as director of Cemeteries for over a decade. (Advance photo)

Those who know Jim Sheldon know that he was a near-perfect fit for the job of director of Cemeteries for the Diocese of Wichita.

Like his predecessor, the late Jerome Gerber, Sheldon is a gentle man who seems to have been born to comfort and assist those making decisions during an emotional time of their lives. Sheldon will retire next month after having been director for over 11 years, and after 38 years in retail business.

Continue reading