Recent News

Jim Sheldon has served the Diocese of Wichita as director of Cemeteries for over a decade. (Advance photo)

Jim Sheldon hanging up his shovel

Those who know Jim Sheldon know that he was a near-perfect fit for the job of director of Cemeteries for the Diocese of Wichita.
Like his predecessor, the late Jerome Gerber, Sheldon is a gentle man who seems to have been born to comfort and assist those making decisions during an emotional time of their lives. Sheldon will retire next month after having been director for over 11 years, and after 38 years in retail business.
Diocesan bishops’ residences varied until recent years

Throughout 131 years in the history of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, six of our 10 bishops (not counting our first Bishop Rev. James O’Reilly, who never made it to Wichita due to his untimely death in 1887 before a letter of his appointment from Rome reached him) lived in several places before a permanent residence could be erected on the campus of our Catholic Life Center in northeast Wichita, next to the Priest Retirement Center.
Before Bishop John J. Hennessy came to Wichita in 1888, three rooms in the old St. Aloysius Pro Cathedral rectory were set aside for him, but he never took up residence there. Instead, he rented a suite of rooms in the newly built Carey Hotel in downtown Wichita for a short period of time. The hotel was later renamed Eaton Hotel and is still standing. The famous Carry Nation destroyed a bar in the building in 1900.
