Recent News

Throughout 131 years in the history of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, six of our 10 bishops (not counting our first Bishop Rev. James O’Reilly, who never made it to Wichita due to his untimely death in 1887 before a letter of his appointment from Rome reached him) lived in several places before a permanent residence could be erected on the campus of our Catholic Life Center in northeast Wichita, next to the Priest Retirement Center.

Before Bishop John J. Hennessy came to Wichita in 1888, three rooms in the old St. Aloysius Pro Cathedral rectory were set aside for him, but he never took up residence there. Instead, he rented a suite of rooms in the newly built Carey Hotel in downtown Wichita for a short period of time. The hotel was later renamed Eaton Hotel and is still standing. The famous Carry Nation destroyed a bar in the building in 1900.

