Recent News

Jim Sheldon has served the Diocese of Wichita as director of Cemeteries for over a decade. (Advance photo)

Jim Sheldon hanging up his shovel

Those who know Jim Sheldon know that he was a near-perfect fit for the job of director of Cemeteries for the Diocese of Wichita.
Like his predecessor, the late Jerome Gerber, Sheldon is a gentle man who seems to have been born to comfort and assist those making decisions during an emotional time of their lives. Sheldon will retire next month after having been director for over 11 years, and after 38 years in retail business.
Diocese remembers, prays for Msgr. Hemberger

Father Kent Hemberger thanked everyone attending his brother’s funeral for the “ways you blessed his life over the years” and summed up Msgr. Robert Hemberger’s life in two words: “servant leader.”
His service was never about himself, Father Kent said at the Mass Friday, Nov. 16, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
“He never sought the spotlight. He tried to turn down the title monsignor. He never tried to autocratically impose his will. Instead, he felt his job was to make the bishops he served look good. His job was to help the people that worked with him successful in their ministries. That’s what servant leadership is about.”
  • Perpetual vows
    Perpetual vows Sister Mary Monica professes
  • 5 million served
    5 million served Thanksgiving at the Diner
  • The bishop and the chaplain
    The bishop and the chaplain Bishop Carroll, Father Kapaun

