Recent News

Father Kent Hemberger thanked everyone attending his brother’s funeral for the “ways you blessed his life over the years” and summed up Msgr. Robert Hemberger’s life in two words: “servant leader.”

His service was never about himself, Father Kent said at the Mass Friday, Nov. 16, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.

“He never sought the spotlight. He tried to turn down the title monsignor. He never tried to autocratically impose his will. Instead, he felt his job was to make the bishops he served look good. His job was to help the people that worked with him successful in their ministries. That’s what servant leadership is about.”

