Recent News

The Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish Over 60 ministry hosted a pilgrimage to the hometown of Blessed Stanley Rother Nov. 13. Father Derek Thome, parochial vicar of the Wichita parish, lead the group to Okarche, Oklahoma, where pilgrims attended Mass at Blessed Rother’s boyhood parish.
The pilgrimage might not have happened except for a snowstorm during Fr. Thome’s diaconate year at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Pilgrims visit Bl. Rother’s hometown parish
