Recent News

Jim Sheldon has served the Diocese of Wichita as director of Cemeteries for over a decade. (Advance photo)

Jim Sheldon hanging up his shovel

Those who know Jim Sheldon know that he was a near-perfect fit for the job of director of Cemeteries for the Diocese of Wichita.
Like his predecessor, the late Jerome Gerber, Sheldon is a gentle man who seems to have been born to comfort and assist those making decisions during an emotional time of their lives. Sheldon will retire next month after having been director for over 11 years, and after 38 years in retail business.
Bishop Carroll students collect 24,500 cans in sculpture contest

Bishop Carroll Catholic High School students collected over 24,500 cans of food for Catholic Charities’ Our Daily Bread Food Pantry during their annual canned food sculpture contest. The school has been hosting the drive since the mid 1990s.
This year’s theme was movies.
  • Perpetual vows
    Perpetual vows Sister Mary Monica professes
  • 5 million served
    5 million served Thanksgiving at the Diner
  • The bishop and the chaplain
    The bishop and the chaplain Bishop Carroll, Father Kapaun

