Recent News

Bishop Carroll Catholic High School students collected over 24,500 cans of food for Catholic Charities’ Our Daily Bread Food Pantry during their annual canned food sculpture contest. The school has been hosting the drive since the mid 1990s.
This year’s theme was movies.
Bishop Carroll students collect 24,500 cans in sculpture contest
