Recent News

Father Thomas Hoisington has published a book that will assist his brother priests and provide insight to the laity about Mass readings.
He has just published the first volume of Reflections on the Sacred Liturgy, which is now available at Amazon.com. “It’s directed to anyone, clergy or laity, who wants to have a resource for preparing for Holy Mass,” he said.
Fr. Hoisington publishes first volume of a series about Mass readings
