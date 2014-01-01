Recent News

Sister Veronice Born, 87, died Friday, Nov. 30, in Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary’s Convent, Wichita.
Sister Veronice began the first special education class in Wichita in one classroom at St. Anthony’s School for two years, ultimately expanding space and staff to the Cathedral School. Eventually the program outgrew that space so the program was moved to the former Christian Academy and renamed Holy Family Center.
The program also developed into helping parishes make their buildings and services accessible to all, the elderly as well as those with special needs.
Continue reading
Sister Veronice Born dies Nov. 30 in Wichita
Sister Veronice Born, 87, died Friday, Nov. 30, in Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary’s Convent, Wichita.