Recent News

Robert E. Hemberger served the Diocese of Wichita for 48 years. He retired in 2014. (Advance photo)

A reflection shared by Monsignor Robert E. Hemberger before he retired summed up his service to the Diocese of Wichita.

“Some are called to lead and some are called to set the table,” Msgr. Hemberger told Wendy Glick, who is now executive director of Catholic Charities.

Although he was never asked to don a bishop’s mitre, Msgr. Hemberger did, in fact, lead many priests and laity for decades, twice as administrator of the Diocese of Wichita when the bishop’s cathedra was empty.

Monsignor Hemberger, 74, died Thursday, Nov. 8, in Florida.

