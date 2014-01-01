Recent News

Technology is being adopted that will make life easier for Catholic Charities employees and their clients.

The diocesan ministry is implementing, eCare, a software platform that will enable Charities employees to securely connect to clients via a home computer or their video-enabled mobile phone.

Jodie Beeson, director of Grants and Compliance for Catholic Charities, said the technology will help overcome distance barriers because clients and social workers won’t have to drive to an office or home; and it allows the ministry to process clients quickly, clients who might begin a process but neglect to follow up.

