Recent News

Robert E. Hemberger served the Diocese of Wichita for 48 years. He retired in 2014. (Advance photo)

Msgr. Hemberger’s service to the church recalled by those he led

A reflection shared by Monsignor Robert E. Hemberger before he retired summed up his service to the Diocese of Wichita.
“Some are called to lead and some are called to set the table,” Msgr. Hemberger told Wendy Glick, who is now executive director of Catholic Charities.
Although he was never asked to don a bishop’s mitre, Msgr. Hemberger did, in fact, lead many priests and laity for decades, twice as administrator of the Diocese of Wichita when the bishop’s cathedra was empty.
Monsignor Hemberger, 74, died Thursday, Nov. 8, in Florida.
Catholic Charities to begin using online platform to contact and assist their clients

Technology is being adopted that will make life easier for Catholic Charities employees and their clients.
The diocesan ministry is implementing, eCare, a software platform that will enable Charities employees to securely connect to clients via a home computer or their video-enabled mobile phone.
Jodie Beeson, director of Grants and Compliance for Catholic Charities, said the technology will help overcome distance barriers because clients and social workers won’t have to drive to an office or home; and it allows the ministry to process clients quickly, clients who might begin a process but neglect to follow up.
