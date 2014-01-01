Recent News

Hội Đồng Mục Vụ Công Giáo Việt Nam Địa Phận Wichita sẽ tổ chức Thánh Lễ mừng kính Các Thánh Tử Đạo Việt Nam tại nhà thờ All Saints, 3205 E. Grand, Wichita, KS 67218....
Annual Vietnamese Martyrs Memorial Nov. 16-17
This year marks the 30th year the Vietnamese Martyrs were canonized by Pope St. John Paul II.
The Catholic Diocese of Wichita Vietnamese Congregation will have a Memorial Mass honoring the 117 Vietnamese Martyrs starting with an opening Mass on Friday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at All Saints Parish and the Fischer Center, 3205 E. Grand in Wichita.
Continue reading
30 Năm Kỷ Niệm Mừng Kính Các Thánh Tử Đạo Việt Nam
Hội Đồng Mục Vụ Công Giáo Việt Nam Địa Phận Wichita sẽ tổ chức Thánh Lễ mừng kính Các Thánh Tử Đạo Việt Nam tại nhà thờ All Saints, 3205 E. Grand, Wichita, KS 67218....