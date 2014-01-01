Recent News

Robert E. Hemberger served the Diocese of Wichita for 48 years. He retired in 2014. (Advance photo)

Msgr. Hemberger’s service to the church recalled by those he led

A reflection shared by Monsignor Robert E. Hemberger before he retired summed up his service to the Diocese of Wichita.
“Some are called to lead and some are called to set the table,” Msgr. Hemberger told Wendy Glick, who is now executive director of Catholic Charities.
Although he was never asked to don a bishop’s mitre, Msgr. Hemberger did, in fact, lead many priests and laity for decades, twice as administrator of the Diocese of Wichita when the bishop’s cathedra was empty.
Monsignor Hemberger, 74, died Thursday, Nov. 8, in Florida.
30 Năm Kỷ Niệm Mừng Kính Các Thánh Tử Đạo Việt Nam

Hội Đồng Mục Vụ Công Giáo Việt Nam Địa Phận Wichita sẽ tổ chức Thánh Lễ mừng kính Các Thánh Tử Đạo Việt Nam tại nhà thờ All Saints, 3205 E. Grand, Wichita, KS 67218....
Annual Vietnamese Martyrs Memorial Nov. 16-17
This year marks the 30th year the Vietnamese Martyrs were canonized by Pope St. John Paul II.
The Catholic Diocese of Wichita Vietnamese Congregation will have a Memorial Mass honoring the 117 Vietnamese Martyrs starting with an opening Mass on Friday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at All Saints Parish and the Fischer Center, 3205 E. Grand in Wichita.
