Recent News

During the boom times in the late 1880s an ornate, three-story business building was constructed at the northwest corner of Seneca and Douglas Streets at the west end of Wichita, not too far east of the original All Hallows Academy (later Mount Carmel) and the new St. Joseph Parish about to be established near Millwood and Douglas.
Sisters of St. Joseph took over the former Martinson Block after hospital renovation
