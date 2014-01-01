Recent News

The practice of giving thanks can impact your life. “For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with Thanksgiving,” St. Paul says in 1 Timothy 4:4.
Learning to receive everything with thanksgiving is difficult, but very important.
Continue reading
A grateful heart makes caregiving easier
The practice of giving thanks can impact your life. “For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with Thanksgiving,” St. Paul says in 1 Timothy 4:4.