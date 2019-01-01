Recent News

Some of the over 200 pro-lifers who participated in the second annual Mass for Life listen to Bishop Carl A. Kemme’s homily outside of the abortion clinic in Wichita. Bishop Kemme also led a Eucharist Procession along the accessible sides of the building. The Mass was celebrated on a city street west of the clinic. (Advance photo)

Faithful gather to ‘battle’ against forces of death

Last Saturday’s Mass for Life was celebrated on a crisp, sunny day, with over 200 persons united in prayer, framed against a backdrop of trees adorned with fall colors. The event, however, was somber.
“We gather yet again in this place to pray, to do penance and to gain the strength we need to fight the greatest battle of our wayward times, the battle between life and death, the outcome of which will affect millions of innocent souls,” Bishop Carl A. Kemme said during the Mass which was celebrated for the second time in two years on the city street west of Wichita’s abortion clinic.
Bishop Kemme expresses sorrow

I join Pope Francis and all my brother bishops in expressing our deep sadness to learn of the murders of eleven of our Jewish brothers and sisters, our elders in the faith, at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday. I invite the people of the Diocese of Wichita to join me in prayers for the victims and for their families and friends. Violence inflicted on anyone is a terrible scourge of our times, but when that violence takes place in houses of worship, we have to wonder how much we have lost our way. May we all work together to rebuild a society of tranquility and peace. Shalom!
+ Bishop Carl A. Kemme

