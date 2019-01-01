Recent News

I join Pope Francis and all my brother bishops in expressing our deep sadness to learn of the murders of eleven of our Jewish brothers and sisters, our elders in the faith, at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday. I invite the people of the Diocese of Wichita to join me in prayers for the victims and for their families and friends. Violence inflicted on anyone is a terrible scourge of our times, but when that violence takes place in houses of worship, we have to wonder how much we have lost our way. May we all work together to rebuild a society of tranquility and peace. Shalom!

+ Bishop Carl A. Kemme