Recent News

In July 1968, Blessed Pope Paul VI released an encyclical which would send tremors through the church, which continue to reverberate today.

This watershed encyclical came less than three years after the closing of the Second Vatican Council on Dec. 8, 1965. Furthermore, other events such as the high profile assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy, the Tet Offensive in Vietnam, freedom movements in Eastern Europe, and student and labor protests throughout the month of May which nearly sent France into civil war, just to name a few, make 1968 perhaps the most socially strained year since the conclusion of World War II.

How would the church respond to the cultural changes which promoted unrestrained license in all areas of life, particularly regarding sexuality?

