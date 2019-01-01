Recent News

Some of the over 200 pro-lifers who participated in the second annual Mass for Life listen to Bishop Carl A. Kemme’s homily outside of the abortion clinic in Wichita. Bishop Kemme also led a Eucharist Procession along the accessible sides of the building. The Mass was celebrated on a city street west of the clinic. (Advance photo)

Last Saturday’s Mass for Life was celebrated on a crisp, sunny day, with over 200 persons united in prayer, framed against a backdrop of trees adorned with fall colors. The event, however, was somber.

“We gather yet again in this place to pray, to do penance and to gain the strength we need to fight the greatest battle of our wayward times, the battle between life and death, the outcome of which will affect millions of innocent souls,” Bishop Carl A. Kemme said during the Mass which was celebrated for the second time in two years on the city street west of Wichita’s abortion clinic.

