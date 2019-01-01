Recent News

WARSAW – The temptation to ally the church with a particular political party and its program is a perennial one, it seems. When that temptation is not resisted, it invariably leads to trouble — politically and, more importantly, evangelically. That was true in 20th-century Quebec, Ireland, Spain, and Portugal; it is now a danger in 21st-century Poland, where a number of Polish bishops have identified the church’s public interests with those of “Law and Justice,” the present governing party.
A public church, not a partisan church
