Recent News

It took three hours for a small team of students from Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School to unload the bounty of the school’s annual fall peanut butter drive.
When Catholic Charities Facilities Manager Richard Tracy and the teenagers finally rested their backs, they had moved three tons of peanut butter Friday, Oct. 5.
KMC students prepare, organize for a smooth peanut butter drive
