Recent News

Catholic Cemeteries has made arrangements to begin selling wood Trappist Caskets.
Jim Sheldon, director of Catholic Cemeteries, recently returned from New Melleray Abbey near Dubuque, Iowa, where he toured the monks’ casket factory and worked out the details to supply caskets for the diocesan cemeteries.
“The idea started a few years ago when people kept asking me about caskets for the natural burial area of Ascension Cemetery,” Sheldon said.
Simple, wood caskets now available through Catholic Cemeteries office
