Recent News

In an effort to further promote and explain our new diocesan Pastoral Plan, which was made public some weeks ago in the Catholic Advance and which you can find on our diocesan website, CatholicDioceseofWichita.org, I would like to share a few thoughts with you regarding the second part of our plan, our new diocesan mission statement which reads: “The mission of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita is to go forth faithfully to preach the Gospel to all God’s children and to evangelize today’s culture.”

Continue reading