Recent News

One day, when Kelsey Gallardo was a little girl she was playing outside of the Spiritual Life Center, where her mother was working.

“We wandered over towards the bishop’s house and ended up covered in mud,” she wrote.

“As we neared the house we saw a man outside. He was working in the yard, but stopped to talk to us. He helped us clean the mud from our shoes, and got us a drink. Then we were on our way, and the man returned to his work.”

Continue reading