Recent News

Bishops, priests, and seminarians filled the sanctuary at the funeral of Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. The Book of the Gospels is on top of his wooden coffin. (Advance photo)

Diocese remembers the legacies, prays for Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber

The Diocese of Wichita bade farewell to its beloved shepherd, Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber, at his funeral Mass Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Eleven bishops from across the Midwest and nearly all of the priests of the Diocese of Wichita concelebrated the Mass with Bishop Carl A. Kemme who was assisted by all of the seminarians of the diocese.
Readers share memories of Bishop Emeritus Gerber

One day, when Kelsey Gallardo was a little girl she was playing outside of the Spiritual Life Center, where her mother was working.
“We wandered over towards the bishop’s house and ended up covered in mud,” she wrote.
“As we neared the house we saw a man outside. He was working in the yard, but stopped to talk to us. He helped us clean the mud from our shoes, and got us a drink. Then we were on our way, and the man returned to his work.”
