Recent News

On Saturday, Sept. 29, at exactly 11:15 a.m. Father John Lanzrath was leading 150 seniors in a prayer for the Most Rev. Eugene J. Gerber and the familiar hymn of praise, known by most and memorized by many, to the Holy Spirit, Veni Sancte Spiritus.
Harvest House was praying for Bishop Gerber when he passed away
