Recent News

Bishop Eugene J. Gerber, son of Cornelius and Lena Gerber, was a native of St. Louis parish, Kingman County, Kansas where he was born on April 30, 1931.
He received his elementary education at St. Louis School in Waterloo, Kansas, and pursued his secondary education at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Conception, Missouri, and at Kingman High School, Kansas.
Continue reading
A detailed biography of Bishop Gerber
Bishop Eugene J. Gerber, son of Cornelius and Lena Gerber, was a native of St. Louis parish, Kingman County, Kansas where he was born on April 30, 1931.