Recent News

Bishops, priests, and seminarians filled the sanctuary at the funeral of Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. The Book of the Gospels is on top of his wooden coffin. (Advance photo)

Diocese remembers the legacies, prays for Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber

The Diocese of Wichita bade farewell to its beloved shepherd, Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber, at his funeral Mass Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Eleven bishops from across the Midwest and nearly all of the priests of the Diocese of Wichita concelebrated the Mass with Bishop Carl A. Kemme who was assisted by all of the seminarians of the diocese.
A detailed biography of Bishop Gerber

Bishop Eugene J. Gerber, son of Cornelius and Lena Gerber, was a native of St. Louis parish, Kingman County, Kansas where he was born on April 30, 1931.
He received his elementary education at St. Louis School in Waterloo, Kansas, and pursued his secondary education at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Conception, Missouri, and at Kingman High School, Kansas.
