Recent News

The headlines in 1960 included the United States entering the Vietnam War and John F. Kennedy winning the presidential election.
That was also the year a little known band played its first gig at Treva’s, a bar in Enid, Oklahoma. The band would go on to become a premier rhythm and blues show band of that decade.
Catholic Charities Foster Grandparent brushed with fame as a member of 1960s R&B band
