Recent News

The family of Jake Samour, the director of the diocesan Office of Marriage and Family Life, has a connection with newly-canonized Saint Oscar Romero.
Jake’s family immigrated to the United States from El Salvador almost 40 years ago. His parents, Carlos and Lilliam Samour, were married by Abp. Oscar Romero nearly 55 years ago on Feb. 16, 1964. St. Oscar Romero was canonized Sunday, Oct. 14, in Rome by Pope Francis together with three others, including Pope Paul VI.
Director of diocesan office has connection to St. Oscar Romero
