Recent News

Bishop Carl A. Kemme fully embraces recent measures taken by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops as a result of the recent sexual abuse revelations.
“As a bishop, with the duty to protect and to heal, I fully support the steps being proposed by the Administrative Committee of the USCCB as well as the intentions of the bishops to enter into a period of penance and purification as we address the current crisis in leadership in the church.”
Bishop Kemme supports recent USCCB measures to protect children from abuse
