Recent News

Bishops, priests, and seminarians filled the sanctuary at the funeral of Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. The Book of the Gospels is on top of his wooden coffin. (Advance photo)

The Diocese of Wichita bade farewell to its beloved shepherd, Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber, at his funeral Mass Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.

Eleven bishops from across the Midwest and nearly all of the priests of the Diocese of Wichita concelebrated the Mass with Bishop Carl A. Kemme who was assisted by all of the seminarians of the diocese.

