Recent News

Many attending the funeral of Bishop Eugene J. Gerber saw some of the priests and several lay persons wearing the Jerusalem Cross of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre.
Bishop Kemme is quietly trying to promote the order in the Diocese of Wichita as a way to support the works of the Christian community in the Holy Land.
Knights, dames of equestrian order attend Bp. Gerber’s funeral
